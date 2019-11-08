Starting Friday, the reenactors will walk from LaPlace in southern Louisiana’s sugar plantation country to the outskirts of New Orleans over two days. They will be wearing period costumes and holding machetes.
During the rebellion, an estimated 200 to 500 slaves rose up and marched on New Orleans in an attempt to overthrow the government and establish a free republic. Their uprising was ultimately crushed.
