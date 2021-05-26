Now Girtley has to cope with being functionally illiterate. He will reach out to his daughter, Poonie, who is now 46, or head to the First 72+ and approach a staffer in a red T-shirt to have either read a text for him. He uses a thick black marker to keep track of days on his paper calendar, writing a D for doctor appointments. Someone brought him Allegra three weeks ago because he felt congested, but the box has sat unopened because he does not know how much to take. Applying for jobs online is a nonstarter.