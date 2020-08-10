Shad are small, herring-like fish that live from Newfoundland to Florida and play a key role in the food chain of rivers and oceans. An arm of the fisheries commission found that crafting a recovery plan for the fish will need to take into account human factors such as habitat destruction and fishing.
Shad are fished commercially in several East Coast states, though the volume of the fishery is relatively small.
