NOAA said a working group found that the species “continues to be lightly exploited and the fishery footprint is small.” The new rules went into effect on Aug. 4.
Lower quotas have forced closures of the fishery in recent summers, NOAA said. The higher quotas should help avoid that, the agency said. The fishery was worth more than $27 million at the docks last year.
