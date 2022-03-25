The National Marine Fisheries Service determined the dolphin could not survive in the wild and chose the Dolphin Research Center to care for the marine mammal for the rest of his life.

“We provide sanctuary for any dolphins in need of a forever home,” said Linda Erb, DRC’s vice president of animal care and training. “Often times when a dolphin like this is found at such a young age, he has not learned the skills to catch his own fish.”

Sarah Zigmond, operations coordinator for Texas State Aquarium, was at DRC for Ranger’s arrival.

“I’ve been with Ranger since his rescue and so to see the culmination of his entire rescue and rehabilitation come to fruition in his new forever home made me quite emotional, but it was all happy emotions,” Zigmond said.