A third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

Authorities have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

Trusty said she was told by a supervisor at the scene that one of the people who died was the shooter. White Settlement police have not responded to an AP request for comment. In an interview with Dallas TV station KTVT, Mike Drivdahl, the spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said he believes the gunman was among the three who were shot.

White Settlement is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet Sunday that his office would assist in any way necessary.

“Please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene,” Paxton said.

