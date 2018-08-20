PHILADELPHIA — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has found two priests unsuitable for the ministry, one as a result of allegations of sexual abuse of a minor that surfaced in a 2011 report by a grand jury.

The Rev. Andrew McCormick had been on leave since 2011 because of the abuse claim. Criminal charges against him were withdrawn after mistrials in 2014 and 2015.

The church says McCormick could be dismissed from the clergy or could enter a supervised life of prayer and penance.

The Philadelphia archdiocese conducted its own abuse investigation years ago and wasn’t included in a Pennsylvania grand jury probe that last week identified 300 molester priests in other parts of the state.

A clergyman accused of a drug crime also was deemed unfit for the ministry.

A phone number listed for McCormick has been shut off.

