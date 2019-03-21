SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A second South Dakota diocese has released the names of clergy members with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse against a minor.

The Sioux Falls Diocese posted the names of 11 clergy members on its website Wednesday. The website says the allegations were substantiated by law enforcement or the diocese, or in some cases by both. Nine of the priests are dead.

A letter posted on the website by Bishop Paul Swain says he hopes the list will encourage any victim who has been harmed to report it to authorities or the diocese. Swain says he wants bishops from around the country to toughen accountability measures when they hold their semi-annual meeting in June.

The Rapid City Diocese last week published a list of 21 priests credibly accused of sexual abuse.

