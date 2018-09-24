NEW ORLEANS — A preservation group is inviting the public to vote on 20 sites across the country that showcase the nation’s diversity and the fight for equality as part of a $2 million historic preservation campaign. The locations are:
— Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Birmingham, Alabama
— Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co., Nogales, Arizona
— The Church of the Epiphany, Los Angeles
— The Women’s Building, San Francisco
— The Tabor Opera House, Leadville, Colorado
— The Freedom Tower, Miami
— Bronzeville Cookin’, Chicago
— Roslindale Congregational Church, Boston
— The Arch Social Club, Baltimore
— City Hall Clock Tower, Biddeford, Maine
— GM Modern Housing Legacy Homes, Pontiac, Michigan
— Wah Chong Tai Mercantile, Butte, Montana
— International Civil Rights Center & Museum, Greensboro, North Carolina
— Main Court of the Hispanic Society of America, New York
— National Women’s Hall of Fame, Seneca Falls, New York
— Clayborn Temple, Memphis, Tennessee
— Historic First Baptist Church, San Marcos, Texas
— New Hope Community Center, Salt Lake City
— Spring Street, Danville, Virginia
— Historic Morrill Bank, Kent, Washington
