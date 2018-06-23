NEW YORK — Politicians, religious leaders and community activists have gathered for a rally outside a facility used to process immigrant children separated from their parents at the border and bused from Texas to New York.

State Sen. Brian Benjamin’s East Harlem district includes the Cayuga Centers shelter where he says 239 immigrant children have been receiving services. At Saturday’s rally, the Democrat said the children include a 9-month-old baby and a 9-year-old Honduran boy seeking asylum.

The Rev. Al Sharpton led the group in prayer and denounced the Trump administration’s lack of a concrete plan to reunite the children with their families.

Sharpton and others say they’ll continue protesting outside Trump-owned hotels until the children are returned to their families and legislation is passed prohibiting authorities from separating families entering the U.S. illegally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.