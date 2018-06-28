GADSDEN, Ala. — A youth evangelist in Alabama accused of sexually abusing children has been indicted on another child sex charge.

Al.com reports 37-year-old preacher Paul Edward Acton Bowen was indicted June 22 on a charge of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. Bowen already is charged with child sex crimes in Etowah and Jefferson counties, as well as Bay County, Florida.

Bowen was initially arrested by Hoover police in April and indicted on those charges in May.

The new indictment involves the same victim, who Hoover police have said is younger than 16 and older than 12.

Bowen is an author and youth speaker who operated Acton Bowen Outreach as a Christian ministry. Following his April arrest, Bowen released a statement denying any inappropriate conduct.

