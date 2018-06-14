In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, people look at a display of local newspaper reporting a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. The series of photos on the front page of the ruling workers’ party newspaper showed something North Koreans never would have imagined just months ago, their leader Kim warmly shaking hands with Trump. (Minoru Iwasaki/Kyodo News via AP, File) (Associated Press)

North Koreans read news in a state-run newspaper of a historic summit between their leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore, including a series of handshake photos that would have been unimaginable just months ago.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, students at North Korea’s Pyongyang Teachers’ University wear virtual reality headsets during a training class.

A senior South Korean army general steps over into North Korea at a border truce village for rare high-level military talks with the rival North about reducing tensions.

Muslim women shop for headscarves at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the end of the holy Muslim month.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.