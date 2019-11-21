The U.S. Department of Justice says Georgia is one of only four states without a hate crimes law. The others are South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming.

Gainesville, Georgia, police say the girl had collected several kitchen knives and scouted out the predominantly black Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Police say the plot came to light last week, when Gainesville High School students told administrators the girl had a notebook with detailed plans to ambush churchgoers as they worshipped.

