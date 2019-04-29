California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, flanked by lawmakers from both houses of the legislature, discusses the weekend shooting at the Poway Chabad Synagogue north of San Diego during a news conference Monday, April 29, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom said he would increase spending to pay for increasing security at nonprofit organizations at higher risk because of their ideology, beliefs or mission. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Democratic governor is vowing to spend $15 million for increased security at “soft targets” like the synagogue where a gunman opened fire over the weekend, killing one worshipper.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he will include the money in his $144 billion general fund budget proposal, which he intends to revise by the middle of May.

The California Legislative Jewish Caucus had called for the 30-fold increase in a state program that last year spent $500,000 on grants to nonprofits organizations vulnerable to hate crimes.

California has spent $4.5 million since 2015 to augment a federal grant program created after the 2001 terrorist attacks. But it was reduced to $500,000 last year.

