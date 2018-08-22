BALTIMORE — A Roman Catholic brother accused of sexually abusing a minor has been barred from his religious order’s ministry in Maryland and placed on administrative leave from his teaching job in Massachusetts while authorities investigate.

The Xaverian Brothers is a lay religious order headquartered in Baltimore that sponsors about a dozen schools across the United States. In a news release Wednesday, the order said Brother Robert Flaherty is being investigated for an allegation of sex abuse from the mid-1980s.

Flaherty taught at a Catholic school in Baltimore from 1980 to 1993.

Flaherty did not respond to an email for comment. The Xaverian Brothers say they are fully cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.