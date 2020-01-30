Graves-Fitzsimmons’ work at the liberal establishment group will include writing, research, and messaging focused on fellow religious progressives. Among the issues he’s set to tackle are religious liberty and its interplay with LGBTQ rights -- a topic that’s sparked significant debate nationwide as Democrats push for civil rights protections that include different sexual orientations and gender identities while Republicans warn about resulting risks to religious freedom.

Graves-Fitzimmons lives in Louisville with his husband, a pastor at United Presbyterian Church and therapist in private practice. A former faith coordinator at the National Immigration Forum, he holds a Master of Divinity degree and serves as a deacon at Louisville’s Highland Baptist Church.

In an interview, he said he aims to “amplify and equip progressive people faith” and do so “in a rapid-response, extremely online fashion.”

Discussing religion’s role in the current political climate, with Trump making an active pitch to the evangelical Protestant voters whose support first powered him to the White House, Graves-Fitzsimmons called on the president’s opponents to “make the case to everybody.”

“Democrats should make the case to all people, people of all faiths, even if a specific faith group doesn’t toe the line of the Democratic platform,” he said.

The Center for American Progress, founded in 2003, rose to prominence as a liberal policy voice as it developed close ties to former President Barack Obama’s administration as well as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.