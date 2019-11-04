She says Nerren, who leads the International House of Prayer Ministries in Shelbyville, was arrested last month in Bagdogra, India.

She says he’s since posted bail, but the money and his passport were confiscated. Nerren says he was “interrogated” for hours, and he can’t leave before a court date set for December.

The Tennessean reports Heil and Nerren’s wife are reaching out to Tennessee’s senators for help.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD