LA PLATA, Md. — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Maryland high school’s lesson on Islam during world history class didn’t violate a Christian student’s Constitutional rights.

News outlets report the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week that La Plata High School wasn’t endorsing any particular religion with a lecture on Muslim beliefs during the 2014-2015 school year. While Caleigh Wood received a lower grade for refusing to complete the lesson, it didn’t affect her final grade.

Wood’s attorney, Richard Thompson, leads a national Christian nonprofit law firm and plans to seek review. He says the lesson led to “forced speech of a young Christian girl.”

The judges’ opinion said court interference would endanger academic freedom. Charles County schools attorney Andrew Scott says religion is crucial to understanding history.

