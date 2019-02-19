DENVER — A former federal prosecutor will review the sexual abuse files of Colorado’s Roman Catholic dioceses and the church will pay reparations to victims under a voluntary joint effort with the state attorney general.

Attorney General Phil Weiser said Tuesday that his office doesn’t have the power to convene a grand jury to investigate as the Pennsylvania attorney general did. However, he said the names of all priests with credible accusations of sexual abuse would be published in a report by former Colorado U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer as would any failures of the church to cooperate in the review.

Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila said it’s a chance to have an honest evaluation of the church’s handling of sexual abuse in the past and now and provide justice and healing for victims.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.