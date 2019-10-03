The Wisconsin-based group says Kemp went too far after Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Guyger, who is white, was convicted of fatally shooting her black neighbor in his apartment.

Kemp, who is black, has also been criticized by activists who wondered whether a black defendant would get the same treatment.

Kemp didn’t return requests for comment.

Her former boss, ex-Dallas prosecutor Craig Watkins, says Kemp is guided by faith and that he doesn’t think her actions were out of bounds.

