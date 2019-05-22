NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding seven others in a Nashville church in 2017 says he can’t remember if he did it.

In court Wednesday, 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson testified that he doesn’t remember if he shot others at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. He said he recalls shooting himself during a tussle at the church the day of the shooting.

Prosecutor Amy Hunter asked if Samson chooses what he wants to remember.

A psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with “schizoaffective” and post-traumatic stress disorder. Samson said his feelings would quickly change from ecstatic to suicidal. He’s now on medication.

Samson is black and the victims white. Hunter says Samson left a note about a 2015 shooting massacre at a South Carolina black church and aimed to kill at least 10 white churchgoers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.