Above the image of President Donald Trump tossing the paper towels into a crowd, are the words “Prohibido Olvidar,” or “Never Forget” in English. Critics at the time said the president’s tossing of the paper towels showed a lack of sensitivity to the devastation on the island.

Pence is the featured speaker at a Latinos for Trump rally being held in Kissimmee on Thursday. The vice president and his wife also are attending a Keep American Great rally in Tampa that day.