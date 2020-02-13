At Wednesday’s service at Ridgewood Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Jim Whaley asked those gathered to pray for Watlington and the other wounded officer, Lt. Eric Varner, as well as Gibbs’ family, Memphis TV station WMC reported.

“This has rocked us for a minute,” Whaley told the station. “You know, it kind of set us back on our heels. But the town is resilient. It has come together unlike anything I’ve seen.”

Varner was treated and released from a hospital on the day of the shooting. Watlington’s brother, Tommy Watlington, told WMC that his brother is on a ventilator but that he was able to walk a little Wednesday.

“We knew what we were getting into when we got into this profession,” said Watlington, who is a captain with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office. “We know there might be a time we might not come home. You just gotta leave it all in God’s hands and just do the best you can.”