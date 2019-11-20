Casey is accused of engaging in sex acts with the man, who was struggling with homosexuality and his faith, and was suicidal.

Casey pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in October after a jury said it was having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on a felony charge.

Separately, in western Michigan, the Rev. Brian Stanley pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted false imprisonment.

Stanley was accused of wrapping a teen boy in bubble wrap and tape in a janitor’s room in 2013.

