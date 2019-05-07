BOSTON — A lawyer representing victims of clergy sex abuse is criticizing the Archdiocese of Boston for not listing on its website the names of several priests who have faced accusations.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian said Tuesday that by not publicly listing the priests’ names, the diocese has “lost the ability to understand the need to protect children and help victims try to heal.”

The archdiocese says it immediately reported all allegations to law enforcement when it received them.

It says it does not list the names of priests who were dead when the allegations are received, as five of the latest clerics were.

The archdiocese says another priest, the Rev. Richard Donahue, is retired, and the allegations against him remain under investigation. It was not immediately clear if Donahue has an attorney.

