ATLANTA — A 1960s black militant-turned Muslim cleric is challenging his imprisonment for the killing of a sheriff’s deputy in 2000, saying his constitutional rights were violated at trial.

Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin gained prominence in the 1960s as a Black Panthers leader who went by H. Rap Brown. He later converted to Islam, changed his name and moved to Atlanta.

He was convicted in 2002 of killing Fulton County sheriff’s deputy Ricky Kinchen and wounding Kinchen’s partner, Deputy Aldranon English. The deputies had been trying to serve a warrant on him in March 2000.

Al-Amin says his constitutional rights were violated at trial by a prosecutor and the judge. He’s asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to find that his imprisonment is unconstitutional.

