An attorney for Dimitriou says he looks forward to all facts coming to light.

Federal prosecutors said Dimitriou carried out the scheme while serving as the administrator from 2000 until late 2017.

If convicted, the 55-year-old Greenlawn, New York, resident could face up to 40 years in prison.

Dimitriou oversaw construction of a new church and Sept. 11 shrine at the World Trade Center until the project ran out of money in 2017.

