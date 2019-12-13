District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro noted in Thursday’s news release that Louisiana has no time limit for prosecuting such offenses involving a victim younger than 12.

“Now that victims have come forward in adulthood, with allegations deemed credible by police investigators, prosecutors and the grand jury, we will move forward aggressively to pursue justice on their behalf,” Cannizzaro said. “This is the first such case in New Orleans to produce an indictment so many years after the offenses were inflicted upon helpless children. There may be more to come.”

Brignac has not entered a plea to the new charge. In a brief July interview with the AP, he denied having improperly touched children.

Brignac was defrocked as a deacon in 1988 after a child accused him of fondling him. That allegation came on top of previous claims that he had abused other boys, including one that led to his acquittal in 1978 on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

In the current case, prosecutors say the victim, then age 7, was an altar boy under Brignac’s supervision in 1978 when the abuse began and that the abuse continued until the boy was 12.

