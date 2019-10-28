Fulwider had been free on a $700,000 bond. The 59-year-old pastor was arrested Oct. 2 after a young woman told investigators he began abusing her in 2014 when she was 14 and he was senior minister at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Fulwider co-hosted “Friends Talking Faith,” broadcasting weekly on WMFE.

Fulwider’s attorney says his client was treated unfairly by the legal system, the media and the community and should have been presumed innocent until proven guilty.

