The 59-year-old pastor was arrested Oct. 2 after a young woman told investigators he began abusing her in 2014 when she was 14 and he was senior minister at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.
Fulwider co-hosts “Friends Talking Faith,” broadcasting weekly on WMFE.
Fulwider’s attorney says his client denies the allegations. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD