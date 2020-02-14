In 2017, a jury in south Texas convicted the then-85-year-old man of killing 25-year-old Irene Garza in 1960. Prosecutors said Garza went to Feit for confession at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. Her bludgeoned body was found days later, and an autopsy revealed she had been raped while unconscious, and beaten and suffocated.

AD

Feit, then a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, came under suspicion in the investigation early on. He told police that he heard Garza’s confession in the church rectory rather than in the confessional, but denied he had killed her.

Feit left the priesthood in 1972, and he was arrested in 2016.