UNION CITY, N.J. — Funeral services are being held for five children who were killed in a raging New Jersey house fire earlier this month.

A public visitation that began at noon on Tuesday will continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday. It will be followed by a public Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Union City.

The children — 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez, 4-year-old Shamira Lopez, 5-year-old Mayli Wood, 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada — died from injuries suffered in the July 13 fire. Officials have said four of the children were siblings, while the fifth was a relative.

A man and a woman were injured in the fire and are recovering.

The cause remains under investigation.

Union City is covering the cost of the funerals.

