The charging documents say Brown, whose nickname is “Abdul Ja’Me,” is the leader of the AHK street gang that is based in suburban Bellwood. He is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. His detention hearing is Nov. 21.

Brown was arrested Thursday and it wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Six other alleged members or associates of the same gang were arrested the same day on federal drug charges.

