This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. A federal grand jury Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019, added 19 charges to the 44 counts previously levied against Bowers. Thirteen of the new counts are hate crime violations and the others accuse him of discharging a firearm during those crimes, alleging the 46-year-old Bowers willfully caused injury to the victims because of their religion. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP) (Associated Press)

A man accused of opening fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October, killing 11 people and wounding seven others, now faces additional counts that include allegations of hate crimes.

A federal grand jury Tuesday added 19 charges to the 44 counts previously levied against Robert Bowers of Baldwin, Pennsylvania.

Thirteen of the new counts against the 46-year-old Bowers are hate crime violations and the others accuse him of obstructing religious beliefs and discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.

Messages left for Bowers’ lawyers weren’t immediately returned.

Bowers had previously pleaded not guilty to counts including using a firearm to commit murder and obstruction of religious exercise resulting in death.

Prosecutors say they’ve added a wounded officer to the allegations, making a total of five. Two congregants were also injured.

