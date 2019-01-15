NEW YORK — The governing body for the Jesuit order in the northeastern United States has released a list of 50 priests under its jurisdiction who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with minors.

All but 15 of the Roman Catholic priests on the list released Tuesday by the USA Northeast Province of the Society of Jesus are dead, and all of the alleged abuse all took place before 1997.

Two former priests are incarcerated, one for possession of child pornography and one for abuse charges.

The province covers New England, New York and northern New Jersey.

The Jesuit provinces in the other four regions of the United States have previously released their lists of priests who have credibly been accused of abusing minors.

