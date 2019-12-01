In his homily, Francis prayed that conflict cease, noting peace was “gravely threatened in the east of the country.’’ He decried weapon suppliers, lamenting “conflicts fed by those enriching themselves with arms.”
Recently, rebels in eastern Congo have targeted Ebola response workers, compounding difficulties in containing the outbreak.
A Mass’ end, a Congolese nun urged Francis, who has expressed hopes in the past to visit Congo, to come.
