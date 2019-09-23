The judge said prohibiting the practice of conversion therapy on minors doesn’t prevent licensed therapists from expressing their personal views about conversion therapy to minor clients.

One of Doyle’s attorneys says they will appeal the judge’s decision.

Gov. Larry Hogan singed the measure into law in May 2018, making Maryland the 11th state to enact legislation against conversion therapy for minors.

