CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey appellate court has ordered a new civil trial for a doctor accused of sexual harassment because a juror commented that the doctor didn’t put his hand on the Bible when he testified to defend himself.

The three-judge panel found the juror’s remark about Abbas Husain, who is Hindu, could have compromised the verdict with religious bias.

A jury in 2011 had found Husain created a hostile work environment, sexually harassed and retaliated against a then-part time office employee. The complainant was awarded $12,500 and her lawyer was granted $103,000 in fees.

The juror’s comment was revealed after the trial judge held a post-verdict meeting with the jury.

A judge rejected Husain’s request for a new trial in 2016.

But the appellate panel found that the deliberations could be tainted.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.