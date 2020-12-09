By Associated PressDec. 9, 2020 at 8:28 p.m. UTCMINNEAPOLIS — Jury convicts Illinois man of masterminding 2017 Minnesota mosque bombing on all 5 counts.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.