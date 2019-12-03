The embrace of refugees by the religion has roots in the history of the faith, which counted many immigrants among its early members. Mormons also reflect back on their own ancestors, pioneers who crossed the country looking for a place to settle and practice their beliefs.
The support from the church comes as President Donald Trump has limited the number of refugees entering the United States.
