BEDFORD, Va. — Virginia authorities say an educator at an evangelical Christian university led by Jerry Falwell Jr. has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child younger than 15.

News outlets report 63-year-old Liberty University professor Stephen Kilpatrick was arrested Wednesday. He also is charged with using communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

A task force against child internet crimes says Kilpatrick was arrested after travelling to meet someone who he believed was an underage girl. The school said in an email that Kilpatrick has been suspended from his position as an associate professor of mathematics “pending the outcome of this matter.”

Kilpatrick was booked into the Bedford Adult Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to comment on the charges.

