Holloway faced an arraignment Tuesday. It couldn’t be determined whether he had a lawyer yet who could speak for him. A court spokeswoman said there’s no record of any previous arrests.

The attorney general’s office said 75-year-old presiding bishop Stanley Choate was shot in the chest. Sixty-year-old bride Claire McMullen was shot in the arm. Groom Mark Castiglione suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said parishioners tackled the shooter and held him until police arrived.

