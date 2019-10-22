Police say Davidow remembers putting his phone and keys in a locker before meeting with Holloway and then waking up in an ambulance.

Authorities say he suffered a broken nose, bleeding around the brain and other injuries.

Holloway was charged with assault and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

He has pleaded not guilty in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham in which a pastor and bride were wounded.

It’s not clear if he has a new lawyer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD