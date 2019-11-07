The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday expressing sympathy for the victims, while pointing out they didn’t belong to the mainstream church.

Church scholar Patrick Mason says the faith was likely hoping to end confusion that’s common when news breaks about polygamous sects.

Early church members practiced polygamy in the 1800s, but the church disavowed the practice in 1890.

