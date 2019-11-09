The families had lived in two hamlets in Mexico’s Sonora state: La Mora and Colonia LeBaron.

The attack occurred as the women traveled with their children to visit relatives.

Other residents of the hamlets planned to depart in the coming days.

The spread-out community traces its origins to the end of polygamy more than a century ago by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, forcing Mormon families in the U.S. with multiple wives to establish offshoots elsewhere.

