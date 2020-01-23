Luffman is accused of abusing three victims beginning about 20 years ago, when they ranged in age from 4 to 15 years old, Det. Amanda Boyd with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets. She said investigators determined the crimes continued for 15 years.

Luffman remains in jail on a $1 million bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. A phone call and a message to a phone number and an email listed for Luffman on the church’s website were not immediately returned.