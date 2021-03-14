When officers responded, they found several small devices that had not detonated, police said in a news release.
The area was cordoned off and local establishments were evacuated as a precautionary measure, police said. There were no injuries.
Police said they are working with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and ATF to investigate.
No other information was immediately provided.
