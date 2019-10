BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Senate Democrats have joined the call for state Sen. Oley Larsen to resign his leadership position in the wake of his Facebook posts targeting a Muslim congresswoman.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Democratic senators wrote a letter Thursday to the Minot Republican asking that he relinquish his position as president pro tempore. Their letter comes after Larsen sent an email to his fellow senators seeking their opinions on his leadership role.