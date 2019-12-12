Police arrested Matthew Anderson, 33, on Monday after receiving a complaint from a church member and discovering items in the playroom consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Briggs has planned to replace the items and said any gifts residents would like to donate would be gladly accepted.

The church has hired a company to clean up the vicinity and will be doing a chemical test Friday to check contamination.

Anderson is being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 bail.

