Wolf says he’ll sign the bills and companion legislation clarifying penalties for mandated reporters who don’t report suspected child abuse.
The move capped a debate propelled by last year’s landmark grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests.
A proposed constitutional amendment to give now-adult victims of child sexual abuse a new opportunity to sue abusers and institutions has passed both chambers but must do so again in the 2021-22 session.
